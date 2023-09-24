Al-Sulaymaniyah governor: Salary delay aims to threaten Regional stability

Shafaq News / Governor of al-Sulaymaniyah, Hawal Abu Bakr, revealed today, Sunday, that the delay in salary payments is intended to undermine the Region's stability. He stressed the need for the regional government's attention and urged for prompt salary distribution.

Abu Bakr stated, "The delay in disbursing monthly salaries for Regional employees has negatively impacted citizens' lives and affected various services. Schools are currently closed in al-Sulaymaniyah, markets are affected, and some hospitals struggle to provide services, as do other public institutions."

He added, "Failing to pay employee salaries serves the interests of those who seek to threaten the Region's stability by inciting Kurdish citizens against their government. Therefore, the Regional government must prioritize the prompt delivery of salaries without any excuses."

Abu Bakr expressed his gratitude to all employees working in al-Sulaymaniyah's institutions, acknowledging their great sacrifices amid challenging economic conditions. He praised those who continue to provide services to citizens, emphasizing that citizens should not bear the burden of government failures as they are not partners in profits.

Regarding the ongoing strikes in educational and healthcare institutions, the governor stated, "The Region is going through a sensitive phase, and everyone must shoulder responsibility. We should approach public events as we do with personal matters. If teachers have children who are not attending school, it will adversely affect the entire education process. I believe a solution exists, but time may impact finding the right one."

Abu Bakr called on both the federal and Regional governments to fulfill their commitments and provide employee salaries. He also urged citizens to assume moral and national responsibility for the current circumstances, emphasizing that citizens should take an active role in managing their cities and guiding them to safety during this phase.