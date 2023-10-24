Lecturers in al-Sulaymaniyah renew strike in protest of delayed salaries

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah's unpaid lecturers reaffirmed their stance of striking during official school hours on Tuesday as a form of protest against their delayed salaries and uncertain employment status.

Najm al-Din Mohammed, the representative of the protesting educators, mentioned that they remain committed to their cause, despite inaccurate news circulating and both direct and indirect threats regarding their return to work. He emphasized, "These attempts do not weaken our determination and resolve to continue demanding our rights and persisting with the general strike."

Mohammed called on teachers to maintain their strike and not to yield to any entity or party attempting to alter the course of their demands or to intimidate them. He stressed that there was no plan for educators to organize demonstrations, but they would continue to support the protests of unpaid lecturers. He also rejected the involvement of any party, especially the opposition, in hijacking the demands of teachers and lecturers.

Furthermore, Mohammed Kamal, the representative of unpaid lecturers, expressed their commitment to the ongoing general strike and their support for the legitimate rights of all educators. He urged all lecturers not to fear any decision and to collaborate in maintaining the integrity of the teaching profession and the educational process by adhering to their rightful demands.

The strike by unpaid teachers and lecturers has persisted since the beginning of the new school year in mid-September. It was initiated due to the delay in disbursing employee salaries for over a month, followed by further delays resulting from stalled negotiations with Baghdad regarding the Region's share of the federal budget for the current year.