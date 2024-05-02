Basrah crudes decline despite global oil surge

Shafaq News / Despite the global oil price surge, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil prices dropped on Thursday.

Basrah Heavy crude oil prices fell by 82 cents to $85.31, while Basrah Medium crude oil prices dropped by 82 cents to $88.51.

Global oil prices rose amid expectations that the United States would start buying oil to replenish its reserves after prices plummeted to a seven-week low.

This coincides with hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza, rising US inventories, and uncertainty about interest rate cuts in the United States.