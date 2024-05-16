New security plan on Diyala-Saladin border following deadly ISIS attack

Shafaq News/ A new security plan has been put into effect in the border areas between Diyala and Saladin governorates after the recent deadly attack by ISIS militants, a security source revealed.

On Monday evening, an ISIS assault on an Iraqi army checkpoint in the Al-Aith area between the two governorates killed six soldiers, including a regiment commander, and wounded seven others.

"The top security leadership in Baghdad received the investigation results into the attack. Several security directives were issued following the incident, including implementing a new security plan that involves reinforcing the area with additional forces, sealing security gaps, and installing thermal cameras to monitor the movements of terrorist groups," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source confirmed that security forces have already begun to apply the new deployment strategy and are taking necessary measures to track down those responsible for the attack.