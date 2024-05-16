OPEC: Basrah crude oil prices rise by over $4 in April

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that Basrah crude oil prices surged by more than four dollars during April 2024.

According to OPEC's monthly report, the price of Basrah Medium reached $87.01 in April, marking a $4.88 increase from $82.13 in March.

The report also highlighted that Basrah crude prices averaged $81.69 this year, compared to $78.15 in 2023.

Notably, 60% of Iraqi crude oil exports are destined for Asia, approximately 25% for Europe, and 15% for the United States.