Basrah oil posts weekly losses

Shafaq News- Basrah

On Saturday, Basrah crude prices closed on weekly losses of more than 1%, moving in line with the broader decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 82 cents, or 1.29%, to $62.53 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude declined by $1.02, or 1.57%, to settle at $64.78 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures posted a weekly loss of about 1.5%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 2%, marking their second consecutive weekly decline.