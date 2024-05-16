Corruption, factionalism are still "hurdles" despite Iraq's "rise": UNAMI chief

Shafaq News/ Iraq is witnessing a "rise", but corruption and "factionalism" are "major hurdles", the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said in a briefing before the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.

"We are, so to speak, witnessing an Iraq on the rise," she added. "Particularly in the areas of service provision and construction."

"Corruption, factionalism, impunity, undue interference and armed actors operating outside state control – while the Government of Iraq is tackling these scourges, they still represent major hurdles to be overcome," she continued. "Dealing with the legacy of the past and the many challenges of the present will take time."

UNAMI said "Iraq's horizon is replete with opportunities" as the country is also "teeming with people who are ready and willing to seize them."

Without doubt, the imprint Iraq and its people have made on me, will be a lasting one."

"Inclusive, transparent and credible Kurdistan Regional elections are desperately needed," she said in her last briefing on the situation in Iraq. "It is hoped -or better: it is expected- that the vote will take place with as minimal a delay as possible."

She said the election should not be held later than four months from today, "and with a minority quota".

In February, Iraq's federal supreme court ruled to cancel 11 seats reserved for minority groups, including Turkmen, Assyrians, and Armenians, reducing the number of regional parliament seats to 100. Those seats have been enacted in the legislature since 1992.

The February ruling also changed the electoral system to divide the Kurdistan region into four constituencies instead of the single-constituency system adopted in the previous elections in 2018, prompting the KDP to reject it as unconstitutional.

In response, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) said it would boycott a parliamentary election in the semi-autonomous Region scheduled to be held in June 10. The party accused the court of violating the constitution and undermining regional authorities by this ruling.