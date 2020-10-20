UNAMI signs a memorandum on COVID-19 with Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The United Nations special mission in Iraq, (UNAMI), signed a medical memorandum of understanding on COVID-19 with the General Directorate of Health in Erbil Governorate, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

The Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, said in a press conference held today on the sidelines of the signing of the memorandum, "UNAMI recommended choosing the Kurdistan Region from among the rest of Iraq to sign the memorandum, and we thank it for that".

He added, "the Kurdistan Region and Erbil hospitals, according to the content of the memorandum, will be under direct supervision by the medical staff of the mission through supervising COVID-19 patients".

The minister added, "Choosing the Region is a message proving the readiness and ability of the medical personnel and hospitals in the region to fight the pandemic, that rise to the level of developed countries".