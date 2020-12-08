UNAMI condemns violence at protests

Shafaq News / the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned violence at protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, Kurdistan.

UNAMI condemned in a statement the use of violence at Al-Sulaymaniyah protests over economic situation and excessive police force which resulted causalities, while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking change.

UNAMI expressed its "condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded."

It stressed that peaceful protests must be protected, adding, the media must be allowed to report news without political or security pressure.

The mission also urged the Kurdistan Region authorities to protect the freedoms of assembly and expression.