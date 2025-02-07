Iraqi MPs visit Al-Sulaymaniyah, vow to address protests

Shafaq News / On Friday, a delegation from the Iraqi Parliament visited protest camps in Al-Sulaymaniyah to evaluate the health and social conditions of demonstrators and relay their demands to the executive authorities in Baghdad.

MP Youssef Al-Kilabi stated that the delegation, consisting of lawmakers from central and southern provinces, engaged with protestors to hear their concerns and ensure they are communicated to the relevant authorities.

Key demands raised by the demonstrators include transferring salary payments to federal banks, releasing delayed allowances and promotions, upholding the dignity of citizens in the Kurdistan Region, and resolving issues related to withheld salaries.

Al-Kilabi noted that upon returning to Baghdad, the delegation plans to form a committee to oversee the work of joint technical committees between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government, particularly regarding the disbursement of employee entitlements in the Region.

He emphasized that the visit aims to amplify the protestors' voices and seek practical solutions to their grievances, reinforcing efforts to bridge gaps between Baghdad and Erbil.

Notably, teachers and public employees on hunger strike in Al-Sulaymaniyah escalated their protest today by refusing medical care after previously receiving treatment throughout their ten-day strike.