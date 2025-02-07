Al-Sulaymaniyah solidarity: Citizens join hunger strike

Shafaq News / In a show of solidarity, dozens of citizens from diverse backgrounds have joined hunger-striking employees in protest tents across Al-Sulaymaniyah, demanding an urgent resolution to the ongoing salary crisis and economic hardships stemming from disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

Demonstrators expressed unwavering support for the hunger strikers, emphasizing the legitimacy of their demands, which center on timely salary disbursements and alleviating the financial burdens faced by residents of the Kurdistan Region. Protestors stressed that political disagreements between the federal and regional governments should not come at the expense of citizens’ livelihoods, calling for the full implementation of the Iraqi constitution to ensure equal rights and privileges for all Iraqis, regardless of region.

Amid growing frustration over the prolonged crisis, demonstrators urged immediate action to restore public trust and mitigate widespread discontent. Their demands include transferring salaries to federal banks and resolving long-standing delays in payments.

Earlier today, striking teachers and public employees escalated their protest by announcing they would refuse medical treatment as their hunger strike entered its 11th day. Medical professionals have raised concerns over the deteriorating health of participants, warning of potential complications if the strike continues.

In response to the mounting crisis, a parliamentary delegation visited the protest sites to assess conditions and relay demonstrators' concerns to Baghdad.