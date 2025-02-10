Kurdish institute calls on PM Barzani to meet hunger strikers

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Criminal Rehabilitation Institute in the Kurdistan Region called on Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to meet with the hunger strikers in Al-Sulaymaniyah and address their demands.

The institute urged Barzani to invite the 13 hunger strikers to Erbil, the regional capital, to discuss measures for improving their conditions and securing their rights.

The institute also emphasized the need to prevent any actions that could destabilize social and security conditions in the Region, stressing that demands for rights should be pursued within the framework of respecting the law and national values, rather than turning individual issues into a broader non-national agenda.

This call comes amid the ongoing hunger strike by 13 teachers and government employees in Al-Sulaymaniyah, now marking its second week. Their primary demands include regularizing their employment status and settling overdue salaries. Demonstrators have also urged international organizations to take notice of their grievances, calling for intervention to help address the economic hardships affecting the region.