Israeli airstrikes hit Southern Lebanon and Beqaa

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out more than 20 airstrikes on multiple locations in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region, Lebanese local and media sources reported on Friday.

In southern Lebanon, the strikes focused on areas between the villages of Kfarfila and Ain Qana, as well as the Sojod and Al-Rihan highlands of the Jezzine district, the valley between Houmine Al-Fawqa and Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatiyeh district. Other targets included towns in the Tyre district, including Wadi Jahannam between the towns of Zrariyeh and Ansar, an area that already attacked many times.

Al-Maamariyeh and Al-Najjariyeh, and the Tabna area near the village of Al-Baysariyeh were also targeted.

In western Beqaa, the airstrikes hit Wadi Qillaya, Al-Jbour highlands, and the town of Maydoun. Israeli aircraft also struck the highlands of Brital in the eastern Lebanon mountain range and the Al-Shaara area in Beqaa province.

No casualty figures or damage assessments had been reported at the time of writing.

The Israeli army stated that the airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapons production sites, arms depots, and rocket launch platforms, adding, “the attacks also struck terrorist infrastructure and military facilities used by the group to restore its capabilities and prepare operations against Israel.”

Earlier, the Lebanese Army announced that it had entered an “advanced phase” of its plan to confine weapons exclusively to state authority after completing the objectives of the first stage, which focused on asserting control over areas south of the Litani River, a strip extending roughly 30 kilometers.

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have continued regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiye.) Israel also maintains troops at five positions south of the Litani River, areas from which Lebanon has demanded a full withdrawal.

UNIFIL has documented more than 10,000 Israeli ceasefire violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 people killed and more than 970 wounded, including women and children, since the agreement.