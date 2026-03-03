Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims 27 attacks within 24h on US bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Tuesday said it carried out 27 aerial attacks within 24 hours targeting US military bases in Iraq and the wider region.

The group said its fighters used dozens of drones and rockets against the “enemy bases.”

Yesterday, IRI also announced launching 67 operations over 48 hours in two Iraqi provinces and four other countries, targeting the US “occupation bases” and interests in the region. In a graphic, circulated by outlets affiliated with the factions, it listed several bases it said were targeted inside Iraq, including Harir base, Ain al-Asad base, Erbil base, al-Rukban base, al-Rasheed base, and a site referred to as the Coastal Facility base. It also names locations in the Kurdistan Region, including Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah, as well as in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.