Iraq’s Diyala records +1K stray dog attacks in months

Shafaq News/ Stray dog attacks in Iraq’s Diyala province have surged, with over 1,000 reported bite cases in the first five months of 2025, according to an internal document from the province’s Public Health Department.

The data showed 1,055 incidents between January and May—averaging roughly 200 per month.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Diyala Health Directorate spokesperson Fares al-Azzawi warned that many victims are children, urging immediate coordination between local authorities, environmental departments, veterinary services, and health agencies to address the issue.

Stray dogs, often seen near garbage dumps and in impoverished areas, have increasingly turned aggressive, attacking residents without warning and putting students and families at risk.