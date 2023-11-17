US bases in Iraq and Syria subjected to 58 attacks since Oct.17

Shafaq News / The US Department of Defense on Thursday said its military bases in Iraq and Syria were attacked 58 times since Oct. 17.

In a press briefing, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the attacks have so far left more than 50 US troops lightly injured.

"All of our service members who have been injured have all returned to duty," Singh said.

She added that 31 of the attacks occurred in Syria and 27 in Iraq.

Singh noted that the US troops responded with airstrikes on command-and-control centers, weapons storage facilities and military training areas for Iran-backed groups.

The assaults against US bases are believed to be in response to US support for Israel in its deadly onslaught on Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

(Anadolu Agency)