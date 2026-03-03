Drone and explosion incidents reported across Iraqi Kurdistan on March 3

Shafaq News- Erbil

Multiple drone attacks and explosions were reported across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on March 3.

In Erbil, air defense systems shot down a drone near the US Consulate.

Earlier, three explosions rocked Erbil, targeting a site linked to an Iranian Kurdish opposition group.

A separate drone attack targeted the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish party in Erbil Province.

Later in the day, two drones struck Mount Korek in Erbil Province.

Air defenses were also activated following an explosion near Erbil International Airport.

A drone struck the former United Nations headquarters in central Al-Sulaymaniyah. The strike was linked to suspicions about the presence of US forces at the location, while no details are available regarding possible damage.