Drone attacks target International Coalition base in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region reported that an International Coalition military base in Erbil was targeted in two separate attacks involving three explosive-laden drones.

According to the information released by the unit in a statement, "This morning, an international coalition military base at Erbil International Airport was attacked by two explosive-laden drones, which were detonated in the sky."

The statement also mentioned that another drone attack occurred at the same location earlier in the day, where an explosive-laden drone fell without detonating.

Earlier today, a local source reported the downing of several drones near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region. The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "the attack occurred around 4:00 AM near Erbil International Airport."

The source added, "The U.S. Consulate sounded alarms during the attack," noting that "the extent of the damage is not known yet."

Eyewitnesses in the vicinity of the airport reported hearing six explosions. The airport, housing U.S. forces, suspended air traffic following the attack, leading to the postponement of several flights.

Armed Shia factions loyal to Iran have escalated their attacks on military bases belonging to the international coalition against ISIS, led by the United States, in Syria and Iraq, following the events of October 7th in Palestine.