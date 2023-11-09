Drone attacks target International Coalition base in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Counter-terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reported on Thursday that a military base belonging to the international coalition against ISIS at Harir Airport in Erbil province was targeted in separate attacks by two explosive-laden drones.

According to information released by the Group, the military base of the International Coalition against ISIS at Harir Airport in Erbil was attacked by two explosive-laden drones at 11:30 PM last night and at 12:40 AM today.

The statement added that the attack did not result in any human or material losses.

Earlier today, a local source reported a loud explosion near the Harir military base within the Erbil province, where forces affiliated with the U.S. army are stationed.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed responsibility for targeting the mentioned airport in recent recurring attacks.

Armed Shia factions, loyal to Iran, have intensified their attacks on military bases housing the international coalition forces against ISIS led by the United States in Syria and Iraq following the events of October 7th in Palestine.

On November 7th, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, described the targeting of facilities hosting foreign forces as a "dangerous development."

The Minister of Interior of the region, Rebar Ahmed, stated yesterday that the attacks carried out by armed factions on the military bases hosting the international coalition forces against ISIS in Syria and Iraq led by the United States undermine the efforts to combat ISIS.