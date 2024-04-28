SAC: progress in investigation of Khor Mor attack

Shafaq News/ During a meeting for the State Administration Coalition (SAC,) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani announced progress in the investigation regarding the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

The SAC coalition was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, and it was comprised of the leading Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, and other prominent leaders within the Coalition attended Saturday's meeting.

A press release by SAC said that the meeting, at the government palace, discussed various key matters, including Al-Sudani's visit to Washington, the Turkish President, Recep TyyibErdogan's visit to Iraq, and the attack on the Khor Mor oil field.

The Coalition commended the government's efforts during Al-Sudani's visit to the US, emphasizing the "importance of establishing robust international relationships and ensuring the implementation of agreements reached with Washington."

Moreover, the Coalition delved into Erdogan's visit, highlighting the "strategic depth of the relationship with Turkiye."

"Discussions (with Ankara) focused on mutual interests, particularly in areas such as security, water management, and agriculture, underlining the necessity of continued development in these domains for the benefit of both nations.

SAC expressed "strong support for Development Road Project as it contributes to regional development and cooperation."

In response to the recent bombing targeting the Khor Mor oil field in the Chamchamal district of al-Sulaymaniya within the Kurdistan Region, which killed four foreign workers, SAC's press release pointed out that Prime Minister Al-Sudani confirmed, "the discovery of leads to those responsible, assuring that legal actions would be taken against the perpetrators once the investigation concludes, and reaffirming the government's commitment to upholding justice and security."

The Coalition also urged the resolution of the issue of electing a new Speaker for the House of Representatives.