Casualties in drone attack in Erbil

Shafaq News / A local source revealed that a car fell victim to a drone strike in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that, "Moments ago, a car came under attack by a drone in the mountainous region of mount Heybet Sultan, situated within the jurisdiction of Koysinjaq district in Erbil."

The driver of the vehicle succumbed to the attack instantly, while two women and a child, who were passengers in the car, sustained various injuries.