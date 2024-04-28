Al-Maliki: Baghdad assures salaries for Kurdistan's public sector

Shafaq News/ Head of the State of Law Coalition, former PM Nouri al-Maliki, affirmed on Sunday that the federal government will maintain its support for funding the monthly salaries of employees and workers in the public sector within the Kurdistan Region.

Al-Maliki's statement followed a meeting with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, who is visiting Baghdad to hold talks with top Iraqi officials.

"Disbursing the employees' salaries is continuous, with ongoing efforts to ensure timely and consistent payments," Al-Maliki said, adding that "solutions to this matter are feasible and achievable with cooperation, commitment to constitutional principles, and a shared determination."

Addressing the upcoming legislative elections in the Kurdistan Region, scheduled for June 10, al-Maliki clarified that these elections were not a topic of discussion during the recent State Administration meeting held on Sunday evening. However, "despite a potential postponement of the elections until October 2024, the High Electoral Commission is proceeding as if the elections will occur on time."