Artists Union mourns the passing of iconic Iraqi actor

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Artists Union on Sunday mourned the passing of renowned actor Abdul Sattar al-Basri, who died at the age of 77 after a long battle with illness.

"With deep sorrow and grief," the union said in a statement, "the Iraqi Artists Union mourns the passing of the great artist Abdul Sattar al-Basri, who passed away today after a long illness. We pray to God Almighty to have mercy on him and grant his family, loved ones, and colleagues patience and solace."

Born in Basra in 1947, al-Basri completed his primary, intermediate, and secondary education there before leaving Basra and his law studies to pursue acting in Baghdad. He enrolled in the College of Fine Arts at Baghdad University in 1967 and graduated in the 1971-1972 academic year from the theater department. He joined the National Theater Company in 1974.

Throughout his illustrious career, al-Basri graced the stages of Iraqi theater, cinema, and television, leaving an indelible mark on the Iraqi art scene. He was a versatile actor, captivating audiences with his performances in a wide range of genres, from comedies to dramas.