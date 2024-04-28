President Barzani: KRG ready to address all issues with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid at the Peace Palace in Baghdad, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdish government's desire to resolve all disputes and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to the Iraqi presidency, President Rashid stressed the necessity of "strengthening security and stability as a fundamental pillar for the country's advancement in various fields, especially in economic, service, and livelihood aspects for the citizens."

He pointed out the importance of the government's support in implementing its ministerial program to achieve the aspirations of the citizens.

The Iraqi President also highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to "reach common understandings, and enhance the basis of constructive and effective dialogue between the two sides to resolve outstanding issues according to the constitution and the law, ensuring the interests of all citizens," calling for "enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides for its direct impact on solving common issues and focusing on construction, reconstruction, and development projects in the country."

Furthermore, both presidents condemned targeting the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah, affirming that "such criminal acts constitute an encroachment on national sovereignty and a threat to the country's security and stability."

President Barzani emphasized the importance of "dialogue to resolve outstanding issues and joint coordination on various priority issues, especially those related to the living and service requirements of the citizens."

The Kurdish President pointed out that the Kurdistan Regional Government has "the desire and determination to resolve all issues in a manner that ensures justice, transparency, and strengthens security and stability in the country."

Barzani arrived in the federal capital, Baghdad, yesterday and held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the head of the Taqaddum Alliance, Mohammed Al-Halboosi. He also participated in the regular meeting of the State Administration Coalition in the presence of al-Sudani.