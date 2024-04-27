President Barzani and Iraqi PM discuss progress and cooperation in Baghdad meeting

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a meeting in Baghdad, focusing on Iraq's overall situation and progress made by the Iraqi Federal Government in public services and citizens' welfare.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the discussion "revolved around the overall situation in Iraq, with a particular focus on the efforts and progress made by the Iraqi Federal Government in the areas of public services and the betterment of citizens' lives across the country."

Both sides highlighted the necessity of "constructive dialogue" between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing "the importance of supporting the government's endeavors both domestically and internationally."

They also highlighted the latest political developments in the country and stressed the need for continued backing from all Iraqi political parties.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani praised President Barzani's visits to Baghdad, recognizing their role in addressing shared concerns.

President Barzani, in turn, commended Prime Minister Al-Sudani's efforts in fostering dialogue among factions for political stability.

The Kurdish President arrived today in Baghdad on an official visit to discuss the outstanding issues with the federal government.

Barzani and Al-Sudani also participated in a meeting for the State Administration Coalition.