IRI strikes Israeli sites in Eilat

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) reported early Friday that it had targeted two sites in the city of Eilat, Israel.

In separate statements today, the resistance indicated that it had targeted an Israeli military site in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), and a vital target in the same city with drones.

On Thursday, IRI announced the targeting of the "Nevatim" Israeli base in Beersheba

A statement from the Resistance confirmed that its "fighters targeted the Zionist Nevatim base in Beersheba on our occupied lands early Thursday morning using drones."

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 35,000 Palestinians and injured over 78,000, predominantly children, and women.