IRI strikes "Vital" target in Eilat, Israel confirms

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it attacked an "Israeli vital target" in Eilat. At the same time, Israeli media confirmed intercepting a suspicious target in the city's airspace.

IRI stated that its "operatives targeted a vital objective in Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash), in our occupied territories using drones."

On the other hand, Israeli security officials confirmed intercepting a suspicious target in Eilat using the Iron Dome defense system.

According to officials, no alarm sirens were sounded.

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza, IRI has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 34,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and injured about 76,000.

The war has also displaced approximately 1.5 million people, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities.

The United Nations reports that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing famine conditions, exacerbated by Tel Aviv's rejection of humanitarian aid through Rafah.