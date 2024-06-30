Iraqi Resistance to join Hezbollah in "Total War" against Israel

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination (IRC) pledged to intensify actions against US interests in Iraq and the wider region if a conflict erupts involving Lebanon.

IRC convened "in response to threats from the Zionist-American adversary to launch a broad war against Lebanon and its courageous Resistance."

"If the Zionists proceed with their threats, the intensity and scope of operations against them will escalate, with the interests of the criminal American enemy in Iraq and the region becoming legitimate targets for the Resistance," IRC stated.

The possibility of a war breaking out between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has become the question of the hour amid warnings of the repercussions of the Iraqi factions' participation in the country in terms of the security, economic, and even political levels.

Lebanese Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel for more than eight months, in parallel with the war in Gaza. Many European and regional countries have announced their intention to evacuate their nationals from Lebanon due to the situation.

Israeli media had revealed that the Northern Command of the Israeli army was preparing for a large-scale attack on Lebanon and was awaiting the green light at the political level.

Despite ongoing threats from Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant to "wipe Lebanon off the map," the United States is striving to de-escalate the situation, fearing a major regional war.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Hezbollah confirmed that its intensified attacks along the southern border of Lebanon show Israeli leaders that an all-out war will be costly, according to Ali Damoush, a senior leader in the party.

Iraqi security experts and strategists believed that the coming days herald the occurrence of a war that will be broader than the Gaza war due to the presence of influential regional factors, whether in terms of Hezbollah's association with factions present in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, or Hezbollah's association with Iran.

Therefore, the participation of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is considered possible if the situation develops between the Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel "based on the unity of arenas strategy adopted by the Islamic Resistance, in partnership with Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthi Ansarallah group, and Hamas," according to the security expert, Imad Allo.

This possibility was strengthened with the Secretary-General of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, last week, warning that all US interests in Iraq and the region will be targeted if it supports any Israeli military operation against Lebanon.

In a televised address, al-Khazali stated, "If the United States continues to support this usurping entity (Israel) in its expanded operations and attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah, America should know that all its interests in the region and Iraq will be at risk."