Iraqi Resistance targets Israeli "vital" site in Golan with drone strike for second time

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had struck a "vital" Israeli target in the occupied Golan Heights using drones. This marks the second time the group has targeted Israeli positions as part of what it calls its ongoing resistance against occupation.

In a statement, the resistance group said the attack was carried out "in support of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The statement also pointed out the group's commitment to continuing its operations, vowing to escalate attacks against Israeli positions. "The operations will persist, targeting enemy strongholds with increasing intensity," the group warned.

The group has intensified its attacks on sensitive Israeli sites in recent months, citing Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon as the motive for its actions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance also reported that its fighters attacked “two vital targets in the north of the occupied lands [Palestine] using drones.”

On Tuesday, the group claimed responsibility for targeting five Israeli military sites in central and northern Israel in five separate operations. These attacks were conducted using "upgraded Arqab cruise missiles" and drones.

The IRI, along with other pro-Iranian factions within the Axis of Resistance, including Yemen’s Ansarallah and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, has taken a more active role in the conflict since October 7. The group has launched repeated attacks on Israeli targets and US military bases in Iraq and Syria, positioning itself as a key player in the Axis that has vowed to defend Gaza against Israeli aggression.

Since April, Israel has confirmed several aerial assaults from the east, though it initially refrained from attributing the attacks to any specific party. Recently, however, Israeli authorities acknowledged that certain areas had been bombed from Iraq.

"We are closely monitoring the threats coming from Iraq and gathering intelligence," warned Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari. "We will do what is necessary."