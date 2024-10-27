Iraqi Resistance targets key Israeli sites in Golan and Eilat with drones

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had launched drone attacks on "vital" Israeli targets in the Golan Heights and Eilat, in solidarity with Palestinians and Lebanese, and as a response to "massacres" against civilians.

In a statement, IRI confirmed that its fighters struck two strategic locations in the Golan and a third site in Umm Rashrash (Eilat).

The statement emphasized that these actions were "in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The group reiterated the group's commitment to escalate operations against “enemy” strongholds, vowing that attacks would continue "at an increasing pace."

For its part, the Israeli military announced, that its air force intercepted a drone launched from the east, suspecting it originated from armed groups in Iraq.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, the army stated that the drone did not breach Israeli airspace.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has mounted near-daily rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets amid the ongoing war involving Gaza and Lebanon.

Since April, Israel has reported multiple aerial incursions from its eastern border, although it has refrained from attributing responsibility to a specific group. Israel has also announced that it has intercepted drones outside its airspace on several occasions.

Additionally, factions affiliated with Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted dozens of attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria under the US-led coalition.

Iraq’s Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, recently underscored that decisions regarding war and peace remain the sole prerogative of Iraq's constitutional institutions.

"Anyone who defies this will face the state, which derives its strength from the constitution and law to fulfill its duties and obligations," al-Sudani stated, affirming, "The interests of Iraq and its people are above all considerations."