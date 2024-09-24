IRI strikes Israeli target in Golan Heights

Shafaq News/ The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)" announced, on Tuesday, that it had carried out a drone strike on an Israeli target in the Golan Heights.

IRI is one of the main parties in the pro-Iranian "Axis of Resistance" along with Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and others.

In a statement, IRI said it used its "Arfad" drones to target the location, asserting that "operations to strike enemy strongholds would continue at an escalating pace."

Just two days earlier, on Sunday, IRI reported conducting drone and missile attacks on sites within Israel, including a military base.

These attacks coincide with Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, which have resulted in 492 fatalities and more than 1,645 injuries, amid the ongoing escalation with Hezbollah.