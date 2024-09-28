IRI claims third drone strike on Israeli targets in hours

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Saturday that it had struck a "vital" Israeli target, marking the third attack within several hours.

In a statement, IRI said, “The strike was conducted using unmanned aerial vehicles and successfully targeted a vital location in the occupied Golan.”

Earlier, the group had declared it hit two other "vital" Israeli targets, one in northern Israel and another in the south, as part of a coordinated operation.

"The strikes on Israeli targets are in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," the group said in its statements.

The resistance group emphasized that its operations would continue with "increasing intensity" as it seeks to confront Israeli military actions.