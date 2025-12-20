Iran puts alleged Israel spy to death

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, the latest in a series of executions tied to alleged espionage.

Mizan identified the man as Aghil Keshavarz, who was sentenced to death after being found guilty of cooperating with Israel’s intelligence services.

No details on the trial were provided.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Keshavarz was a 27-year-old architecture student and described the case as "politically motivated."

🚨URGENT: Sources close to the family of Aqil Keshavarz, a 27-year-old architecture student sentenced to death, say his family has had one final visit with him at Urmia Central Prison in West Azerbaijan Province, raising fears that his execution could be carried out within hours.… pic.twitter.com/eSblDjMIBm — Center for Human Rights in Iran (@ICHRI) December 19, 2025

The execution follows similar cases this year. In September, Iran executed Babak Shahbazi after convicting him of providing intelligence to Israel’s Mossad, according to Mizan.

Iran ranks among the world’s leading executioners, according to CHRI, which claimed that at least 18 people have been executed in recent days.