Mossad agent hanged in Iran after spy trial

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Wednesday, marking the latest in a series of executions linked to alleged espionage.

Identifying the spy as Ali Ardestani, Mizan noted that he was recruited online by Israel’s intelligence service Mossad and carried out assignments such as photographing sensitive sites and providing information on specific targets. During the trial, Ardestani also confirmed meeting a known contact inside Iran at multiple locations, handing over collected materials and receiving cryptocurrency payments for each completed task.

جزئیات اقدامات علی اردستانی نیروی عملیاتی موساد در ایرانبراساس مفاد پرونده، نامبرده از طریق فضای مجازی جذب سرویس اطلاعاتی و تروریستی موساد شده و به ازای دریافت مبالغ مشخص و وعده‌های پوچ، ماموریت‌هایی را برای موساد انجام داده است. — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) January 7, 2026

Tehran has intensified its crackdown on individuals accused of espionage or collaboration with Israel following the 12-day war in June with Tel Aviv. Since then, authorities have documented at least ten executions of people alleged to have spied for Israel’s Mossad.

Last month, Mizan reported the execution of Aghil Keshavarz, a 27-year-old architecture student, after convicting him of providing intelligence to Mossad.

Iran ranks among the world’s leading executioners, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), which reported that at least 18 people have been executed in recent days.