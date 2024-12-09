Israeli authorities arrest citizen for espionage for Iran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli authorities announced the arrest of one of their citizens on charges of espionage for Iran and carrying out acts of sabotage in exchange for money.

In a statement, the police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) reported, "Artyom Zolotrev (33), an Israeli citizen from the northern city of Nof Hagalil, was arrested in November."

The authorities stated that he was detained "on suspicion of security offenses related to his contacts with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out security activities in Israel under their direction."

The statement added, "Zolotrev was apprehended for spraying graffiti in Nof Hagalil, Haifa, and Migdal HaEmek (north) and setting fire to a car in Haifa."

It was noted that in October, "Zolotrev had established an online connection with an individual using the name Eliad, who suggested that Artyom write anti-government graffiti to change the situation in the country."

According to the police, "Zolotrev documented dozens of his graffiti artworks with photos and videos, which he sent to Eliad in exchange for $2,800 in cryptocurrency."

The statement continued, "After following news of other Israeli citizens arrested for spying for Iran, Zolotrev realized that Eliad was an Iranian agent."

"Zolotrev refused Eliad's request to kill a man (whose identity was not disclosed in the statement) for $125,000, on the condition that he would be smuggled to Russia or Iran. Nevertheless, upon Eliad's request, Zolotrev set a car in Haifa on fire for $2,000."

A serious indictment was filed against Zolotrev on Monday in the Nazareth District Court for offenses of contacting a foreign agent, arson, and property damage.

In recent months, the police and Shin Bet have periodically reported the arrest of Israeli citizens accused of spying for Iranian intelligence in exchange for money.

Israel and Iran consider each other their primary adversaries and have exchanged accusations for years over sabotage activities, assassinations, and cyber-attacks.