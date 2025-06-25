Iran executes three over alleged Mossad links

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities announced on Wednesday the execution of three individuals accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad and plotting the assassination of a senior figure within the country.

The executions took place in the city of Urmia, in West Azerbaijan province, a location that Israel heavily bombarded in the last 12-day conflict.

The executed men—Idris Ali, Azad Shojaei, and Rasoul Ahmad—were reportedly arrested while attempting to smuggle equipment suspected to be used in explosive attacks, concealed under a shipment of alcoholic beverages.

“According to the same reports, the three were apprehended for allegedly trafficking devices suspected of being intended for assassination operations inside Iran.”

According to Iranian media outlets, the authorities arrested more than 700 people in recent days, as Tehran intensifies its efforts to dismantle what it claims are foreign espionage networks operating inside the country.

The reports also revealed that Iranian security and intelligence agencies have arrested over 700 individuals within 12 days, accusing them of espionage and collaboration with Israel. The arrests were concentrated in the provinces of Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan.