Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Judiciary on Wednesday executed citizen Babak Shahbazi following a final conviction for espionage on behalf of Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Agency.

According to Fars News, Shahbazi worked as a contractor in industrial refrigeration for companies connected to security, military, and communications organizations. He became acquainted with Esmail Fekri, who was executed on June 17, 2025, after being convicted of cooperating with Mossad and charged with “enmity against God” and “corruption on Earth.”

Fars reported that Shahbazi passed detailed intelligence to Mossad, including the locations of Iranian projects, the nature of activities at each site, and entry and exit routes, along with other sensitive information.

In a statement, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei stressed that Iran’s courts would act decisively against espionage in coordination with security institutions, noting that punishments would be applied “from the standpoint of justice and in line with prevailing legal standards.”

The execution came amid a wider crackdown following the June 2025 war between Iran and Israel. During the 12-day conflict, Iranian authorities detained about 21,000 people on various charges, including more than 260 accused of espionage and 172 arrested for unauthorized filming.

Security forces also reported detaining eight individuals suspected of passing coordinates of sensitive sites and details about senior military figures to Mossad. During the same period, 2,774 Afghan migrants were arrested as illegal immigrants, some facing spying allegations, while investigators identified 30 “special security cases” through phone examinations.

Iran has carried out multiple executions linked to espionage for Israel. Official figures indicate that eight executions on espionage charges connected to Israel were announced in the first half of 2025.