Six executed in Iran for links to Israel-affiliated network

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran executed six members of a “separatist group” accused of carrying out deadly attacks and collaborating with Israel’s intelligence agency, the Judiciary Media Center said on Friday.

According to the statement, the six men were convicted of “terrorist activities” in Khuzestan, a southwestern province bordering Iraq that has experienced sporadic unrest and clashes between security forces and local armed factions. The executions were carried out at dawn after their death sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court.

Authorities described the network as being “affiliated with the Zionist regime,” and its members had maintained contact with foreign elements “hostile to Iran.”

The judiciary revealed that the group had carried out several violent operations, including the assassination of four security officers — Allahnazar Safari, Mohammad Reza Rafiei Nasab, Ali Salehimajd, and Younes Bahr — as well as bombings and armed assaults targeting public places and banks in the province. The men also confessed to detonating a gas station in Khorramshahr, throwing grenades at a military site, and shooting at mosques, according to the statement.

۶ تروریست تجزیه طلب وابسته به رژیم صهیونیستی که در اقدام تروریستی کور ۴ نیروی مدافع امنیت را به شهادت رسانده بودند بامداد امروز به سزای اعمالشان رسیدند.تروریست‌ها در تصویر بالا با دو ماشین به گشت نیروی انتظامی حمله می‌کنند و در سر سرباز وظیفه را هدف گلوله قرار می‌دهند. https://t.co/pySnztczQh pic.twitter.com/n721kNT6nq — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) October 4, 2025

Tehran has intensified its crackdown on individuals accused of espionage or collaboration with Israel following the 12-day war in June with Tel Aviv. Since then, the authorities announced at least ten executions of people alleged to have spied for Israel’s Mossad.

Last month, Iran’s judiciary-run news agency Mizan reported the execution of Bahman Choobiasl, described as “one of the most important spies for Israel in Iran.” The agency said he had met Mossad officials and provided them with sensitive information.

Rights groups, including Iran Human Rights (based in Oslo) and the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre (based in Washington, D.C.), estimate that more than 1,000 people have been executed in Iran so far in 2025, warning that the actual number may be higher as many cases are not officially disclosed.