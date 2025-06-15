Iranian security forces nab Mossad spy near Iraq frontier

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces have captured a suspected senior Mossad operative near the Iran-Iraq border, state media reported on Sunday.

The suspect was intercepted in the western city of Baneh, Kurdistan Province, about 20 kilometers from the border, while attempting to flee the country, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Officials credited the arrest to a tip from local residents, enabling authorities to act before the suspect escaped.

The operation follows escalating tensions between Iran and Israel after Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s June 13 strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Iran responded with True Promise 3, launching a massive wave of drones and missiles at Israeli infrastructure.