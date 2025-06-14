Tehran halts indirect US nuclear negotiations after Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran has canceled the upcoming nuclear indirect negotiations with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Saturday.

During a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi denounced Operation Rising Lion—Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets—as a US-backed assault, asserting that continuing talks with Washington was “unjustifiable” while Israeli “savagery” persisted.

Araghchi defended Iran’s response, True Promise 3, as legitimate self-defense, urging the European Union and UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli offensive and hold Tel Aviv accountable for escalating tensions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also questioned the viability of negotiations, which had been scheduled for Sunday in Oman, arguing that no credible talks could proceed under conditions shaped by US complicity.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters that Israel had informed Washington in advance but maintained the operation was carried out independently.