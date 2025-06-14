Operation Rising Lion: Pakistan vows solidarity with Iran

Shafaq News/ Pakistan condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, pledging support for Tehran at international platforms, including the United Nations.

During a National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, calling it both a neighbor and a “brotherly nation.”

Asif urged an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for a unified stance among Muslim countries. He also reiterated that Pakistan has never recognized Israel or maintained diplomatic ties, underscoring the country’s consistent position.

Islamabad’s reaction follows regional outrage over Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities that killed senior IRGC commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated with True Promise 3, launching hundreds of drones and missiles in its largest direct attack on Israeli territory.