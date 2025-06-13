Arab states decry Israel’s strikes on Iran as threat to stability

Arab states decry Israel’s strikes on Iran as threat to stability
2025-06-13T07:18:04+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Friday, several Arab states condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, calling them a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Qatar described the airstrikes as “a blatant breach” of Iran’s sovereignty and international norms, warning of the danger posed by continued aggression to regional security and diplomatic efforts. It called on the international community to act urgently and reaffirmed its rejection of violence.

Jordan labeled the attack “a clear violation of a UN member state's sovereignty,” urging the UN Security Council to act swiftly to prevent further escalation.

Oman held Israel responsible for the consequences, noting that the assault undermines diplomatic solutions and threatens regional stability.

The UAE also voiced deep concern over the Israeli escalation's impact on the region, calling for restraint and reaffirming the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for sovereignty. It urged the UN Security Council to take immediate steps to secure a ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to assume its responsibility in stopping what it described as an act of aggression, emphasizing that the attacks represent a “clear and explicit violation of international laws and norms” and pose a direct threat to Iranian security.

Lebanon criticized the Israeli strikes for “targeting all efforts to preserve regional stability” and urged the international community to act immediately to prevent Israel from achieving its objectives.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon