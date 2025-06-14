Tehran, Tel Aviv under fire as death toll mounts

Shafaq News/ A sixth wave of Iranian missiles was launched toward Israel at dawn on Saturday, the Israeli army reported, as its air force continued its strikes on Iranian targets.

Missiles hit central Israel, triggering sirens in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and several northern towns, including al-Ghajar and Metulla.

Explosions were heard across the greater Tel Aviv area, where Israeli media reported severe damage to buildings. In Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv, fatalities were confirmed following rocket impacts on residential areas. Emergency services reported people trapped under rubble in bomb-damaged structures.

According to Israeli media, approximately 172 people have been injured in Iranian strikes since Friday. Three of the injured later died from their wounds.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Iran had crossed "red lines" by targeting the Israeli home front and confirmed that military operations would proceed according to pre-approved plans. “Tehran will pay the price,” he said.

Also on Saturday, Israeli warplanes targeted what the military described as key Iranian nuclear infrastructure in Isfahan. Among the sites struck were a uranium metal production facility, conversion systems for enriched uranium, and sensitive laboratories. These attacks followed earlier strikes that reached deep into Iranian territory, including Tehran and provinces in the west.

Iranian state media reported that Israeli missiles also hit fighter jet hangars at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. Although runways and command structures were reportedly undamaged, Iran activated its air defense systems in several cities, including Isfahan and Kermanshah.

The Israeli strikes expanded westward, with reported attacks on missile platforms in Asadabad, a munitions depot in Zanjan, and facilities in Hamadan.

According to Iranian officials, 78 people were killed in the Israeli air raids, including senior officers. Over 320 others were reported injured, most of them civilians.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 60 civilians were reportedly killed in an Israeli strike on the Jamaran residential complex in Tehran on Friday. Among the victims were 20 children, with rescue teams recovering 10 of their bodies as of Saturday. Search and recovery operations were ongoing, and 38 bodies had been pulled from the rubble by midday.

Later, Iranian state television confirmed the deaths of two senior military officials: Brigadier General Gholam Reza Mehrabi, Head of Intelligence Affairs at the General Staff, and Brigadier General Mehdi Rabani, Chief of Operations.

Iran also reported the interception of several Israeli drones, including one downed in Salmas, in West Azerbaijan Province. Iranian officials claimed that their drones—particularly the "Arash" model—successfully entered Israeli airspace and struck designated targets. Israel, in turn, said its defense systems had intercepted multiple UAVs over the Dead Sea and in the Hebron Hills.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an end to the hostilities. “Israeli bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian missile strikes in Tel Aviv. Enough escalation. Time to stop. Peace and diplomacy must prevail,” he posted on X.