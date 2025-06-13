IRGC confirms "Truthful Promise 3" strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel in a sweeping retaliatory campaign, codenamed Operation Truthful Promise 3.

In a statement, the IRGC’s public relations department reported that units from its Aerospace Force deployed a mix of precision-guided ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial systems targeting what it described as “the military bases and airfields from which the criminal aggression on Iran was launched.”

The operation, the statement continued, also extended to Israeli military-industrial facilities believed to be involved in the production of missiles and other weapons. Field reports, satellite imagery, and intelligence cited by the IRGC indicated that “dozens of ballistic missiles successfully struck strategic targets.”

The IRGC noted that “the enemy failed to confront the waves of missile strikes,” suggesting that Iranian projectiles had penetrated several layers of Israeli air defenses, including those supported by the United States.

The launch came in response to Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted military and nuclear sites across Iran. Strikes hit locations in Natanz, Fordow, Tehran, Hamedan, and East Azerbaijan province. Iranian media later confirmed the deaths of several senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians during the Israeli offensive.