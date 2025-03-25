Missile buildup: Iran flexes military muscle amid regional tensions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled a vast underground missile facility, showcasing its advanced arsenal in what it described as a key step in bolstering the country’s military capabilities.

The facility, located deep within mountainous terrain, houses thousands of ballistic missiles, including the Kheibar Shekan, Sejil, Emad, Qadr, and Haj Qassem models, according to Iranian state media. Footage broadcast on Iranian television displayed missiles fueled by both liquid and solid propellants, underscoring Tehran’s expanding offensive and defensive capabilities amid heightened regional tensions.

#BREAKING Iran has unveiled its most strategically significant missile facility, concealed deep within mountainous terrain. The base houses thousands of advanced missiles, including the Kheibar Shekan, Sejil, Emad, and Qadr. 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/SKu6bNUYLR — The World Truth Eyes (@theworldtruthe) March 25, 2025

Iran’s Chief of Staff declared that the country’s military strength now surpasses “dozens of times” the scale of its “True Promise 2” operation. He asserted that Iran’s defense expansion is “outpacing its adversaries’ ability to address their vulnerabilities, leaving them at a strategic disadvantage.”

"The enemy will remain behind in the balance of power," he said, emphasizing Iran's commitment to advancing its missile program despite international scrutiny.

Iran’s military buildup is driven by longstanding geopolitical rivalries, particularly with Israel, as well as economic and strategic pressures exacerbated by international sanctions. These constraints have pushed Tehran to develop defense technologies, with its missile program serving as a cornerstone of its deterrence strategy.

The country’s support for proxy groups—including Hezbollah and the Houthis—further shapes its military posture, frequently bringing it into indirect conflict with regional adversaries.

According to the Global Firepower Index, Iran ranks 14th in global military strength among 145 countries, boasting approximately 610,000 active personnel. Its air force operates 551 aircraft, while its ground forces include 1,996 tanks and over 65,000 armored vehicles. Iran’s navy fields 37 ships, including seven submarines.