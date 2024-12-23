IRGC commander warns of "Surprise Enemy Attack," extends influence beyond borders

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander, Major General Hossein Salami, warned of the risk of a "surprise enemy attack" in the event of negligence, asserting that the Guard's influence extends beyond Iran's borders.

“We know very well that negligence toward the enemy could lead to a surprise attack,” Salami said in remarks broadcast by Iran’s state-run Al-Alam channel.

He declared, “There is no power in the world capable of overcoming the strength of the Guard, whether on land, at sea, or in the air.”

Salami also highlighted the enduring nature of the Palestinian resistance, stating, “Palestine is still alive; have they [resistance members] surrendered? They are still fighting. The pillars of resistance operate with their own motivations; each side fights with its own capabilities and does not rely on anyone. We support the resistance front, but they make their weapons themselves. We executed the Promise Fulfilled operation, and our power extends beyond Iran’s borders.”

Relations between Iran and Israel have reached an unprecedented level of tension since October 2023, transitioning from a proxy conflict to a confrontation.

The two adversaries have exchanged direct attacks, starting with Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian Embassy in Syria and escalating to Iranian missile strikes on Israel in March 2024 and October 2024.

Adding to the volatility, Iran’s accelerated nuclear program has heightened Israeli concerns about the potential for Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons, further inflaming the already fraught relationship.