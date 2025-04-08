Guterres: No compromise on principles for Gaza aid

Shafaq News/ The United Nations will not support any aid mechanism in Gaza that fails to uphold core humanitarian values, confirmed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations headquarters, Guterres underscored that the UN’s involvement in relief efforts hinges entirely on respect for the principles of neutrality, independence, and humanity. “Our commitment is clear; we will not be part of any arrangement that does not guarantee principled and unhindered humanitarian access,” he stressed.

The Secretary-General’s remarks come as humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. Since March 2, no aid has reached the 2.1 million residents trapped in the besieged territory. Humanitarian agencies warn that the prolonged blockade is pushing civilians closer to catastrophe, while also endangering aid workers operating in increasingly volatile conditions.

Israel has blocked the entry of supplies into Gaza, insisting that no aid will be permitted until all remaining hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas are released.

In his address, Guterres also renewed his call for an independent investigation into the killings of humanitarian workers, including UN staff, stressing the need for accountability.

“The safety of humanitarian workers must be respected,” he declared. “The sanctity of UN facilities cannot be compromised.”

He further condemned what he described as the ongoing dehumanization of Gaza’s population, urging the international community to restore their dignity and basic rights. “This must stop,” he said. “The people of Gaza deserve to live in peace, with their humanity fully recognized.”