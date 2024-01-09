rabbis stage protest at UN, urging ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News/ More than 30 rabbis and rabbinical students held a protest at the United Nations on Tuesday, urging a cease-fire in Gaza as Palestinian authorities report a death toll nearing 23,000 from the US-backed Israeli invasion.

Gaining access during a guided tour, the rabbis entered the United Nations Security Council Chamber, reciting prayers and voicing support for a cease-fire. Last month, the United States vetoed a resolution in the same room demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. Thirteen of 15 Security Council members voted in favor, with the United Kingdom abstaining. The US also abstained from a watered-down resolution on humanitarian aid to Gaza, where Russia abstained after the US vetoed a Russian amendment calling for a suspension of hostilities.

Israeli Rabbi Jeremy Milgrom stated, "As an Israeli, I’ve gone through cycles of terror and anxiety… I think coming here is going to do more for Israel."

The protest, organized by pro-cease-fire Jewish groups, including Rabbis for Ceasefire, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, Jewish Voice for Peace, and IfNotNow, aimed to address the perceived inaction of the United Nations due to US opposition.

Sophie Ellman-Golan, communications director for Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, emphasized the protest's moral call in response to the Biden administration consistently blocking UN action for a cease-fire.

Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari of Kol Tzedek in Philadelphia asserted, "Every single Jewish life, every single Muslim life matters, and to save a life is to save an entire world."

The protest reflects the divided opinions among American Jews regarding Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, leading to over 1,100 deaths in Israel and more than 200 captives. While some Jews have participated in pro-cease-fire protests, organizations like the Anti-Defamation League have criticized anti-Zionist groups, referring to them as "hate groups."