Iran warns of retaliation for Israeli airstrike killing IRGC advisors in Syria

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Saturday, issued a warning of retaliation for the assassination of military advisors from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by Israel in Syria, vowing a strategic airstrike.

The ministry stated, "We strongly condemn the Israeli aggression on a residential area in Damascus, which led to the martyrdom of four Iranian military advisors."

"We consider this aggression as a new Israeli attempt to spread chaos in the region and undermine its security."

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that "the blood of our martyrs will not be shed in vain, and Iran reserves the right to respond to this Israeli crime at the appropriate time and place."

Furthermore, sources reported earlier on Saturday the killing of "Hajj Sadiq", an intelligence official of the Quds Force in Syria, in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus. Additionally, the death of "Abu Montadher", a leader in an Iranian-backed Iraqi faction present at the meeting, was confirmed by Sky News Arabia.

Syrian sources, cited by Reuters, confirmed that the Israeli airstrikes in Damascus on Saturday resulted in the death of four members of the IRGC.