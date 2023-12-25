IRGC vows revenge for Sayyed Mousavi's killing by Israel in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatened Israel following the targeted killing of a key commander, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, in an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria.

The IRGC said in a statement reported by Tasnim News Agency that a prominent leader "fell victim to an Israeli bombing in the Zainabiyah area near Damascus.

The statement declared that the"usurping and brutal Zionist entity will pay the price for this crime."

The statement highlighted the significance of Sayyed Mousavi within the Revolutionary Guard, noting his role as one of the companions of the Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani.